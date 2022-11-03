As the spookiest night of the year approaches, investors may want to consider companies that profit from Halloween festivities.

The National Retail Federation projects total Halloween spending, which covers the costs of candy, costumes, decorations and greeting cards, will reach a record $10.6 billion this year, which is up from $10.1 billion in 2021 even as the economy contends with high inflation and rising interest rates. Celebrants of the autumn holiday are expected to spend an average of $100.45 each this year getting in the spirit.

As children and adults alike look forward to dressing up and going trick-or-treating for sweets and other treats, confectioners are among the companies that will benefit most. The NRF survey reported that consumers will spend an estimated $3.1 billion on candy alone this year.

The GuruFocus Aggregated Portfolio, a Premium feature based on 13F and NPORT-P filings, found popular candy companies among gurus as of Oct. 27 were Mondelez International Inc. ( MDLZ, Financial), The Hershey Co. ( HSY, Financial) and Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. ( TR, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F and NPORT-P filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Mondelez International

With a combined equity portfolio weight of 7.33%, 23 gurus are invested in Mondelez International ( MDLZ, Financial).

The Deerfield, Illinois-based confectioner, which is known for its Cadbury, Milka, Toblerone and Sour Patch Kids candy products, as well as Oreo and Chips Ahoy cookies, has an $83.06 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $60.51 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-book ratio of 3.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently based on its historical ratios, past performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

The GF Score of 84 out of 100 indicates the company has good outperformance potential going forward. It received high ranks for profitability and momentum and middling marks for growth, financial strength and GF Value.

Although Mondelez has issued new long-term debt over the past several years, it is at a manageable level due to having adequate interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 2.55 indicates the company is under some pressure. The return on invested capital slightly exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, meaning value is being created as the company grows.

The company is also supported by an expanding operating margin, strong returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform more than half of its competitors and a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9, meaning conditions are typical of a stable company. It also has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus research, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in Mondelez, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 0.25% of its outstanding shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates and Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) also have significant holdings. Gurus with smaller positions include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio), Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Hotchkis & Wiley and the CI Select Canadian Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

Hershey

Holding a combined portfolio weight of 2.06%, nine gurus have positions in Hershey ( HSY, Financial).

Headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the iconic company famous for its chocolate treats like Kisses, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Kit Kats, among others, has a market cap of $48.07 billion; its shares were trading around $234.63 onThursday with a price-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-book ratio of 16.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.98.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly overvalued currently.

The company has good outperformance potential based on its GF Score of 82, driven by high ratings for profitability and growth, middling marks for financial strength and low ranks for GF Value and momentum.

Bolstered by a comfortable level of interest coverage, Hershey’s high Altman Z-Score of 5.61 indicates the company is in good standing even though its assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. Further, the ROIC overshadows the WACC, so value creation is occurring.

The company’s operating margin is expanding, while its returns top a majority of industry peers. Hershey has a high Piotroski F-Score of 7, while consistent earnings and revenue growth contributed to a 3.5-star predictability rank. GuruFocus found companies with this rank return, on average, 9.3% annually.

With a 1.79% stake, Simons’ firm is the largest guru shareholder of Hershey. Other guru investors include Dalio’s firm, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Tootsie Roll Industries

Three gurus are invested in Tootsie Roll ( TR, Financial), representing a combined weight of 0.08%.

The Chicago-based manufacturer of Tootsie Rolls, Tootsie Pops, Caramel Apple Pops, Dots, Junior Mints and Andes Chocolates has a $2.74 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $39.01 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-book ratio of 3.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

The GF Score of 82 suggests the company has good outperformance potential on the back of high ratings for profitability, financial strength and momentum as well as moderate marks for growth and GF Value.

Despite Tootsie Roll issuing new long-term debt over the past three years, it is still at a manageable level as a result of sufficient interest coverage. The robust Altman Z-Score of 8.37 indicates the company is in good standing. Further, the ROIC eclipses the WACC, so value is being created.

Although margins are in decline, the company’s returns are outperforming versus competitors. Further, Tootsie Roll is supported by a high Piotroski F-Score of 7 as well as a one-star predictability rank.

Simons’ firm is the company’s largest guru shareholder with 0.65% of its outstanding shares. Gabelli and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also have positions in Tootsie Roll.