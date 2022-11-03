SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of UserTesting, Inc. (: USER) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners.



On October 27, 2022, UserTesting announced it will be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners for $1.3 billion in an all-cash transaction. Under the agreement terms, Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners will acquire the company for only $7.50 per share.

The investigation concerns whether the UserTesting board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for UserTesting shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst had a $12.00 price target on the stock. Additionally, UserTesting just went public in 2021 at $14.00.

