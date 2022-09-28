Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --image001.png Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

Kaskela_Law_Logo.jpg

On September 28, 2022, Billtrust disclosed that it would be acquired by EQT X Fund, an affiliate of private equity firm EQT. According to the announcement, Billtrust stockholders are expected to receive only $9.50per share for their stock. Notably, prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction with EQT, several analysts had assigned a price target for BTRS shares above the buyout price.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Billtrust's officers and directors failed to maximize the buyout price for the company's stockholders, or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties to Billtrust stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to EQT for $9.50 per share.

Billtrust shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/btrs-holdings-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

favicon.png?sn=PH14979&sd=2022-10-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-shareholder-investigation-of-btrs-holdings-inc-nasdaq-btrs-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301661507.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH14979&Transmission_Id=202210271221PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH14979&DateId=20221027
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles