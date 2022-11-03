Magellan+Health%2C+Inc. today announced that it has opened a complimentary 24-hour crisis line for individuals impacted by the high school shooting that occurred in St. Louis, Missouri on Monday.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential consultation services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan confidential consultation services are offered at no charge to the community to assist individuals as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger, or hopelessness related to these kinds of incidents. Crisis line callers may also seek information and guidance to other available resources, such as community-based support.

Tip sheets with resources specific to trauma and steps towards recovery can be found on Magellan Health’s website here.

How to cope after a traumatic event: English | Spanish

Helping children cope after a traumatic event: English | Spanish

Supporting employees during traumatic events: English | Spanish

Magellan+Health%2C+Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005849/en/