LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $378.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.80%), CVS(4.52%), and TMO(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP bought 53,036 shares of NAS:TER for a total holding of 81,063. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.17.

On 10/27/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $81.03 per share and a market cap of $12.77Bil. The stock has returned -33.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-book ratio of 5.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP bought 16,330 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 85,967. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 10/27/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $88.24 per share and a market cap of $102.17Bil. The stock has returned -62.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:SLB by 29,767 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.26.

On 10/27/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $51.92 per share and a market cap of $74.08Bil. The stock has returned 62.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-book ratio of 4.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 10,681 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/27/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $108.46 per share and a market cap of $451.96Bil. The stock has returned 74.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 59.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:KMI by 52,436 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.78.

On 10/27/2022, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $18.075 per share and a market cap of $40.68Bil. The stock has returned 10.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

