SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300 Barr Harbor Drive, Suite 200 W. Conshohocken, PA 19428

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $730.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHX(46.13%), VTV(5.70%), and IJH(4.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 358,762 shares of NAS:PFF for a total holding of 683,237. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.19.

On 10/27/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $30.6 per share and a market cap of $13.69Bil. The stock has returned -18.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 102,417 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.98 per share and a market cap of $61.90Bil. The stock has returned -27.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 80,702 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 7,951,404. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 10/27/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $45.13 per share and a market cap of $29.14Bil. The stock has returned -16.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 35,655 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 39,158. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $81.39 per share and a market cap of $33.00Bil. The stock has returned -22.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

SAGE FINANCIAL GROUP INC reduced their investment in ARCA:AOR by 47,764 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.24.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF traded for a price of $46.09 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned -17.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.