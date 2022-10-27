M. Kraus & Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $227.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.04%), TMO(7.53%), and LHX(4.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were M. Kraus & Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,444-share investment in BATS:EFG. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.57 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $76.7113 per share and a market cap of $9.08Bil. The stock has returned -29.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 691 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.83 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $358.0601 per share and a market cap of $339.95Bil. The stock has returned 44.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-book ratio of 39.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.41 and a price-sales ratio of 11.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 2,388-share investment in NYSE:NKE. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.65 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $92 per share and a market cap of $143.74Bil. The stock has returned -42.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-book ratio of 9.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

M. Kraus & Co reduced their investment in NYSE:SWK by 2,189 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.2.

On 10/27/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $77.605 per share and a market cap of $11.47Bil. The stock has returned -56.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 931-share investment in NYSE:GD. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $225.97 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $247.215 per share and a market cap of $67.97Bil. The stock has returned 22.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

