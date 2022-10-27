VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $549.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(29.38%), AGG(18.52%), and IWF(17.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 448,300 shares in ARCA:IWF, giving the stock a 17.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $234.63 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $219.79 per share and a market cap of $58.28Bil. The stock has returned -24.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 228,130 shares. The trade had a 14.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $382.83 per share and a market cap of $289.73Bil. The stock has returned -14.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 1,463,350-share investment in ARCA:VWO. Previously, the stock had a 10.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.14 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.98 per share and a market cap of $61.90Bil. The stock has returned -27.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 231,800 shares in ARCA:VUG, giving the stock a 9.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.74 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $219.89 per share and a market cap of $68.91Bil. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

VANTAGEPOINT INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWD by 160,000 shares. The trade had a 3.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $148.05 per share and a market cap of $51.97Bil. The stock has returned -7.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

