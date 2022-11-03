LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, today announced the approval of its 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), in conjunction with the release of its second annual sustainability report.



AWI President and CEO Vic Grizzle said, “I am proud of the work our teams have done in pursuing sustainability goals that will help us address the climate challenges we face and to have SBTi’s validation of our 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. Our sustainability program enables our long-term growth strategy and is responsive to the increasing demand for products that can help building owners and occupants create healthier and more sustainable indoor spaces.”

Introduced in 2021, AWI’s 2030 targets for reducing its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 30% from a 2019 baseline are in keeping with the Paris Agreement and the reductions required to keep global temperature rise below 2° Celsius. The company’s progress toward these reductions and its other sustainability goals are included in the sustainability report released today. Highlights include:

Achieving a 5% reduction in our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from our 2019 baseline, as we continue to increase efficiencies within our operations.

Reaching a cumulative total of 212 million square feet of mineral fiber ceilings recycled into new product through the Armstrong Ceiling Recycling Program since 1999, saving the equivalent of 1.2 million tons of virgin raw material and 201 million gallons of water.

Initiating a program with Irving Tissue to source 3,500 tons of post-industrial fiber annually, supporting circularity and waste diversion and increasing local sourcing.

Expanding the Sustain portfolio with 80% of the company’s Mineral Fiber products and 60% of total company products meeting SUSTAIN criteria for verified transparency and elimination of chemicals of concern.

Doubling philanthropic giving to local communities from 2020 levels.



For more details on our sustainability strategy and performance, please see our full report at armstrongworldindustries.com/en-us/sustainability.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. ( AWI, Financial) is a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.