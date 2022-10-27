SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 207 stocks valued at a total of $256.00Mil. The top holdings were ORLY(13.82%), AAPL(9.74%), and FIXD(2.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC bought 40,355 shares of NAS:FIXD for a total holding of 148,308. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.74.

On 10/27/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $42.925 per share and a market cap of $3.08Bil. The stock has returned -17.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ORLY by 2,277 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $699.44.

On 10/27/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $808.74 per share and a market cap of $51.13Bil. The stock has returned 24.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.26 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 6,963 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/27/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $144.87 per share and a market cap of $2,334.44Bil. The stock has returned -1.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-book ratio of 40.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.77 and a price-sales ratio of 6.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SignalPoint Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 2,699 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 10/27/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $289.98 per share and a market cap of $640.27Bil. The stock has returned 0.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 10,292 shares in NAS:SKYY, giving the stock a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.18 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund traded for a price of $63.65 per share and a market cap of $3.06Bil. The stock has returned -43.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

