Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $121.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(19.84%), JOE(7.81%), and CALM(7.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 354,018 shares in NAS:WBD, giving the stock a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.59 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $12.72 per share and a market cap of $31.10Bil. The stock has returned -45.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 28,205 shares in NAS:PYPL, giving the stock a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.67 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $88.24 per share and a market cap of $102.17Bil. The stock has returned -62.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-book ratio of 5.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 28,500 shares in NAS:AOUT, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.5 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, American Outdoor Brands Inc traded for a price of $9.225 per share and a market cap of $125.28Mil. The stock has returned -57.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Outdoor Brands Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The guru established a new position worth 838 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $273.76 per share and a market cap of $149.14Bil. The stock has returned -27.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Diversified Investment Strategies, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 2,309 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/27/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $108.46 per share and a market cap of $451.96Bil. The stock has returned 74.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 59.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

