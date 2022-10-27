Lapides Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were ADTN(4.38%), AVD(4.37%), and ECOM(4.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lapides Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 382,326 shares in LTS:0M2A, giving the stock a 3.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.49 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Adeia Inc traded for a price of $20.492 per share and a market cap of $1.11Bil. The stock has returned 0.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adeia Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 420,726-share investment in NAS:ADEA. Previously, the stock had a 3.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.75 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Adeia Inc traded for a price of $10.9505 per share and a market cap of $1.14Bil. The stock has returned 45.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adeia Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 133,400-share investment in NYSE:ATGE. Previously, the stock had a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.17 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Adtalem Global Education Inc traded for a price of $40.61 per share and a market cap of $1.84Bil. The stock has returned 8.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adtalem Global Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 28.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Lapides Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GRFS by 273,200 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.89.

On 10/27/2022, Grifols SA traded for a price of $6.165 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned -53.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grifols SA has a price-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Lapides Asset Management, LLC bought 204,100 shares of NYSE:KN for a total holding of 383,100. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.03.

On 10/27/2022, Knowles Corp traded for a price of $12.975 per share and a market cap of $1.19Bil. The stock has returned -34.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Knowles Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

