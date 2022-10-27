TCW GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TCW Group INC is a private investment management company that was founded by Robert Addison Day in 1971. The company was originally known as the Trust Company of the West, and would hit over $500 million in total assets under management in under five years of operations. The company would move its headquarters to downtown Los Angeles in 1977 and open a new office in New York in 1979. In the 1980s, the company would continue to expand, opening up new locations in San Francisco, establishing its first high yield bond product and first cogeneration fund, and establishing a separate mortgage backed securities group. The company would move to its current location in 1991 and acquire Dillon Read Intl. Asset Management to facilitate the company’s international growth, opening offices in London and Hong Kong that same year. By 2000, the company would have hit over $79 billion in assets under management, becoming ranked among the fastest growing fund families in the US. TCW Group continued to launch new funds and grow at an accelerated pace. The company now caters to “many of the largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations in the U.S., as well as a substantial number of foreign investors and high net worth individuals,” and has a total of over $182 billion in assets under management. To make its investment decisions, the company utilizes fundamental research with a bottom up stock selection approach. Most of the assets are invested in U.S. Fixed Income, which alone makes up over 75% of the company’s total allocated assets, with the rest invested in U.S. equities, international and global, and alternative investments, in order of amount allocated. Some of the funds in the TCW family of funds include the Total Return Bond, Core Fixed Income, Global Bond, Relative Value Dividend Appreciation, Global Real Estate, and Developing Markets Equity funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 294 stocks valued at a total of $6.83Bil. The top holdings were AMZN(3.78%), GOOG(3.76%), and MSFT(3.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TCW GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

TCW GROUP INC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 305,369 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/27/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $99.98 per share and a market cap of $268.82Bil. The stock has returned -67.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, TCW GROUP INC bought 182,200 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 931,175. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/27/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $226.59 per share and a market cap of $1,687.92Bil. The stock has returned -29.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-book ratio of 10.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.50 and a price-sales ratio of 8.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TCW GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:HPQ by 713,567 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.71.

On 10/27/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $27.205 per share and a market cap of $27.37Bil. The stock has returned -5.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

TCW GROUP INC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 62,657 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/27/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $318.07 per share and a market cap of $148.11Bil. The stock has returned -50.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-book ratio of 10.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.39 and a price-sales ratio of 8.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

TCW GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:AMT by 83,755 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $256.93.

On 10/27/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $196.9051 per share and a market cap of $91.65Bil. The stock has returned -29.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.25 and a price-sales ratio of 8.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

