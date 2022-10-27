CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 410 stocks valued at a total of $2.35Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.11%), MSFT(2.98%), and UNH(1.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 78,855-share investment in NYSE:PSB. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $187.21 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, PS Business Parks Inc traded for a price of $187.44 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned 23.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PS Business Parks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.87 and a price-sales ratio of 11.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 517,839 shares in NAS:AHCO, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.55 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, AdaptHealth Corp traded for a price of $22.72 per share and a market cap of $3.05Bil. The stock has returned -10.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AdaptHealth Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 319,664-share investment in NYSE:HTA. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.84 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Healthcare Trust of America Inc traded for a price of $29.19 per share and a market cap of $6.69Bil. The stock has returned 23.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Trust of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.50, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC bought 24,196 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 33,688. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 10/27/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $358.0601 per share and a market cap of $339.95Bil. The stock has returned 44.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-book ratio of 39.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.41 and a price-sales ratio of 11.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC bought 87,305 shares of NYSE:RHP for a total holding of 109,601. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.52.

On 10/27/2022, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc traded for a price of $89.63 per share and a market cap of $4.96Bil. The stock has returned 7.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 473.16, a price-book ratio of 817.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

