INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 583 stocks valued at a total of $187.00Mil. The top holdings were EFX(9.45%), CCRD(3.42%), and QQQ(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV bought 25,436 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 40,927. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/27/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $273.76 per share and a market cap of $149.14Bil. The stock has returned -27.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:XLV by 22,695 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 10/27/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $131.12 per share and a market cap of $39.19Bil. The stock has returned 1.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV bought 15,969 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 17,352. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.52.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $181.62 per share and a market cap of $53.68Bil. The stock has returned -17.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 7,713 shares in NYSE:AGM, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.08 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp traded for a price of $114.75 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned -2.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC /GA/ /ADV bought 8,900 shares of NYSE:OXY for a total holding of 30,064. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.01.

On 10/27/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $73.09 per share and a market cap of $68.15Bil. The stock has returned 120.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-book ratio of 3.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

