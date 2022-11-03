Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Quarterly Dividend

4 minutes ago
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.10 per Class B unit, payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.

