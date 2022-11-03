Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

WestRock Increases Dividend 10% to New Annualized Rate of $1.10 Per Share

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share on its common stock, an increase of $0.025 per share from its previous dividend rate and representing an annualized increase of $0.10 per share, or 10%. The quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2022, and will be paid on November 23, 2022.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

