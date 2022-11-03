Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. To receive the designation, solution partners must have AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

The AWS+Migration+Competency recognizes Softchoice’s excellence in helping customers move to AWS through all phases of complex migration projects: discovery, planning, migration and operations. It further strengthens Softchoice’s offering as an AWS Partner with proven technical proficiency and customer success and adds to Softchoice’s other AWS competencies, which include:

Nonprofit Consulting

Storage Consulting

Microsoft Workloads Consulting

“Softchoice is proud to have earned the AWS Migration Competency Status. The agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS offers are pivotal to our vision and value proposition,” said Chris Woodin, Vice President, Cloud Business Unit at Softchoice. “As a strategic partner, our team’s focus is to help customers succeed in their digital transformation agendas. This competency is an endorsement of our ability to strategize and execute cloud migrations for customers across sectors and stages of maturity.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for organizations ranging from startups to global enterprises. The AWS+Competency+Program supports the integration and deployment of these solutions by helping customers find AWS partners, like Softchoice, with deep industry experience and expertise to support AWS-led transformation projects. Softchoice recently completed a critical AWS migration for Nortek, a leading manufacturer of HVAC systems for residential, commercial and data center locations.

“Softchoice’s performance, reliability, security, and technical expertise are ahead of every partner we evaluated. Their understanding of and relationship with public clouds like AWS were also a major draw for us to work with them,” says Brad Green, Group Vice President and CIO of Nortek. “Softchoice’s solution-first mindset, consulting capabilities, and deep technical expertise with AWS were the pillars of our cloud migration. The team offered critical operational support, cloud management capabilities, and valuable advice at every step of our migration, helping us secure and modernize our systems and redesign our IT architecture for growth.”

With AWS, Softchoice helps organizations advance their digital transformation agendas, including developing and delivering new, differentiated digital customer experiences. Moving infrastructure, data, and application services to the cloud is a crucial enabler of this offering, and the AWS Migration Competency validates organizations’ trust in Softchoice’s approach and experience to follow best practices while delivering business value.

About Softchoice

Softchoice (TSX: SFTC) is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

