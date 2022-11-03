The Illinois Commerce Commission today approved an innovative collaboration that enables Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas to securely transmit natural gas meter data via ComEd’s smart grid communications network, creating new efficiencies and cost savings for gas customers and reducing carbon emissions. Together, the two natural gas providers serve more than 1 million customers, and the majority receive their electricity service from ComEd.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005985/en/

ComEd’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is a combination of smart meters, communications networks, and data management systems. It has played a key role in ComEd’s ability to deliver record-level+reliability, fewer outages and improved customer satisfaction while keeping bills flat.

Up to now, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas have read their customers’ meters by driving a vehicle down every street and transmitting data from each meter via radio signal. AMI will remove that fleet of vehicles from the street, eliminating more than 580,000 driving miles per year and 626 tons of carbon emissions per year. In addition to helping the environment, thecost savings from the reduced driving and other efficiencies will more than offset the cost of AMI. Operational savings for Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas — and in turn, their customers — will total an estimated $5.5 million per year.

Connecting to ComEd’s AMI network also will enable Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas customers to view analytics that detail their energy usage and help them control costs. Fewer in-person appointments will be needed as more tasks are able to be completed remotely.

“Using AMI will reduce costs for customers and enhance our level of service,” said Torrence+Hinton, president of Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas. “Combined with the environmental benefits, this is a great step forward for everyone we serve, and across the Chicago region.”

"Our smart grid investments offer value not only for ComEd customers but for other Illinois utilities," said Terence+Donnelly, ComEd president and COO. "We are eager to demonstrate the benefits of this innovative solution to the customers we share with Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas."

North Shore Gas expects to complete the implementation of AMI by the end of 2023. Peoples Gas expects to finish implementation by the end of 2024. Installation of any new equipment required will occur in unison with other maintenance work, such as routine safety inspections.

The innovative collaboration between ComEd, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas to eliminate the cost of having two separate networks transmitting meter data will be a model for efficiency and environmental sustainability for utility companies across the United States.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

North Shore Gas, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), is a regulated natural gas delivery company that serves more than 163,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in 54 communities within the northern suburbs of Chicago. You can find more information about natural gas safety, energy efficiency and other energy-related topics at northshoregasdelivery.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @northshoregas.

Peoples Gas, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), is a regulated natural gas delivery company that serves more than 878,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in the city of Chicago. You can find more information about natural gas safety, energy efficiency and other energy-related topics at peoplesgasdelivery.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @peoplegaschi.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005985/en/