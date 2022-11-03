ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Andreas Emmenegger, will depart the company at the end of 2022 to pursue a new position in another company. Molecular Partners is beginning the process of identifying a new Chief Financial Officer and Andreas Emmenegger will support the transition to a new appointee in an advisory role.



“On behalf of all Molecular Partners co-workers and our Board of Directors, I want to express our gratitude for all that Andreas has done for the company over the past 15 years,” said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., CEO of Molecular Partners. “As one of the first members of our team, he has played an integral role in establishing and building Molecular Partners as the global leader in DARPin therapeutics. Under his financial leadership the Company successfully completed Initial Public Offerings on both, the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market, and is today in a strong financial position, with the broadest range of portfolio opportunities in its history. We thank him for his leadership, his team spirit and daily passion for our mission of bringing a new class of medicines to life and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

“I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved as a team over the past 15 years. It was a privilege to jointly build the organization from its very beginnings until today,” said Andreas Emmenegger. “I would like to thank my colleagues at Molecular Partners for their contribution and support during our journey and, speaking as both a friend and investor in the Company, wish you all success in your continued mission to develop innovative medical treatments to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious diseases.”

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

