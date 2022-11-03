Executive Summary

Quality investing is an approach well suited to small cap equity. As an asset class, small cap has become notably cheap this year. GMO recently launched a Small Cap Quality Strategy to take advantage of the alignment of attractive long-term small cap quality stock characteristics and compelling short-term valuations. We believe this new Strategy is well positioned to outperform, while offering defensive characteristics especially valuable for investors searching for opportunity in an uncertain market environment.

We believe a moment has arrived when long-term and short-term opportunities in quality small cap equity are finally aligned, when one can invest in high-quality small cap names at attractive valuations. At a time of heightened uncertainty for many risk assets, investors can confidently add small cap quality to their equity portfolios.

The Small Cap Quality Opportunity

ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS TODAY IN SMALL CAP

For most of the past decade, small cap stocks were expensive versus both their own history and their typical multiples against large cap stocks. However, in more recent years, there has been a significant derating of small cap stock valuations, which have fallen 39% from their post-Global Financial Crisis peak versus the broader market. 1 Today, we believe small cap stocks have become notably cheap. Within the U.S., small caps trade at an 18% discount versus their typical relative multiple against the total market.

Small cap’s decline in valuation has been driven in part by fears of an economic slowdown. We believe this presents a compelling investment opportunity in quality: small cap quality offers a way to take advantage of attractive small cap valuations while reducing downside risk. Indeed, GMO’s Asset Allocation team recently began allocating capital to U.S. small cap quality in select portfolios.

HIGHER RETURN, LOWER RISK WITH SMALL CAP QUALITY

On the GMO Focused Equity team, we have experience investing in high-quality stocks – companies that, by our definition, exhibit high margins, high returns on capital, low debt, and stable fundamentals. We have been investing in these companies since 2004 in our Quality Strategy, and we are confident that a portfolio of quality stocks can provide superior returns and lower risk over time.

High-quality small cap companies have delivered stronger returns than the small cap universe, with lower volatility. Since 1976, small cap quality has outperformed the small cap asset class in the U.S. by 1.8% annualized and has also outperformed the all-cap U.S. market by 2.8% annualized (Exhibit 2). These more predictable, long-term winners are very often undervalued by the market, buried under the buzz of stocks long on narrative but short on fundamental stability.

The small cap universe is full of speculative stocks offering more promise than profit and burdened with challenged financials. Chronically underperforming junk companies represent far more of small cap indices than they do of large cap indices. As Exhibit 3 shows, 24% of U.S. small cap stocks by market cap weighting produced negative earnings over the last 12 months, while only 5% of the total U.S. market had negative earnings over the same period. This is not just a current phenomenon: loss-making small caps have made up a high – and slowly rising – proportion of the small cap universe for decades.

