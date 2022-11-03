Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp will announce its first-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2023 on November 29, 2022 following the close of market. The company’s first quarter ends on October 31, 2022.

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on November 29. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-770-2030, or 609-800-9909 from international locations. The passcode is 4061282. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

