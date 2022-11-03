MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ( CORT) today announced it will report third quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on November 3, 2022. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).



Conference Call Information

Participants must register in advance of the conference call by clicking h e re . Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, and a unique access PIN. Each access PIN will accommodate one caller.

Additionally, a listen-only webcast will be available by clicking h e r e .

A replay of the call will be available on the Investors / Events tab of www.corcept.com .

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. The company is conducting clinical trials of its leading cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian, prostate and adrenal cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), weight gain caused by the use of antipsychotic medications and liver disease. Corcept’s drug Korlym® was the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome.