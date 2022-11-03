FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, after U.S. markets close. FIGS management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and business results and outlook. Prior to the call, FIGS will publish a third quarter 2022 financial highlights presentation on its investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.wearfigs.com%2Ffinancials%2Fquarterly-results%2Fdefault.aspx.

FIGS Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 10, 20221

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (844) 200-6205 (US) or +1 929 526 1599 (International)

Conference ID: 541472

Replay: (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (International)

Conference ID: 612866

The replay will be available from approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on November 17, 2022

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.wearfigs.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx

To enhance engagement with the company's verified retail and institutional shareholder base, FIGS is partnering with Say Technologies to allow shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by FIGS management during the conference call. Starting on November 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, all shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Ffigs-2022-q3%2F. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the conference call. Shareholders can email [email protected] for any support inquiries.

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.

