WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient ( NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, has been named a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women, the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women’s organization. The Forum of Executive Women annually honors the top public companies in the Philadelphia region with 30% or more women on their respective boards. This is the eighth time that Navient has been recognized as a Champion of Board Diversity.



The Forum of Executive Women's annual Women in Leadership Report, which is a collaboration with PwC, provides an annual examination on diversity in the boardrooms and executive suites of the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region. This year, The Forum and PwC report a record number of Champions of Board Diversity – with 35 companies receiving the designation, up from 27 organizations in the year prior. The Champions of Board Diversity were celebrated at The Forum’s annual Leadership Breakfast, featuring a fireside chat between Forum members Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation and President of Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, and Doneene Damon, Director and Immediate Past President at Richards, Layton & Finger. The Women in Leadership 2022 report is available at https://foew.com/.

About Navient

Navient ( NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, health care and government. Learn more at navient.com.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region's premier women's organization, actively working to bring together, and leverage the influence of, professional women to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise nearly 600 of the most influential leaders throughout the region. Visit https://foew.com/ for more information.

