Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) announced today that senior management is scheduled to present at the 31st Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on November 9, at 11:35 a.m. Pacific Standard Time / 2:35 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting www.elevancehealth.com and selecting the “Investors” link. Following the presentation, a webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Elevance Health’s website www.elevancehealth.com at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the presentations will be presumed to have read Elevance Health’s recent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 119 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.elevancehealth.com%3C%2Fb%3E or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

