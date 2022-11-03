Brightcove+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a trusted global streaming technology leader, today announced that it will host a live-streamed Investor Presentation on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Marc DeBevoise (CEO) and Rob Noreck (CFO) will be joined by members of Brightcove's leadership team to discuss the company's vision, mission, strategy, and goals. The team will also dive deeper into the company's product portfolio, marketing, go-to-market activities, and strategic growth initiatives. The Brightcove leadership team will begin presentations at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with the event expected to conclude at approximately 4:00 PM ET.

A live stream of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Brightcove investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.brightcove.com%2Findex.php%2Fevents-presentations. An on-demand version of the stream will also be available for a limited time.

About Brightcove+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 80 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit+www.brightcove.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006046/en/