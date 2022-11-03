Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that its President, Srdjan (Serge) Stankovic, M.D., M.S.P.H., who is responsible for R&D, and Medical and Scientific functions, will retire at the end of the year. A search for a successor to Dr. Stankovic is ongoing. Following his retirement, Dr. Stankovic will provide consulting and advisory services for Acadia on a part-time basis.

“I want to thank Serge for his seven years of dedicated service to Acadia and the impact he’s had on the patients we serve that will extend well beyond his tenure with us,” said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer. “Serge played an instrumental role in Acadia becoming a commercial stage company with the approval of NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) for Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Serge led all of Acadia’s clinical and research efforts, including our trofinetide new drug application currently under review for the treatment of Rett syndrome by the FDA, and our ongoing Phase 3 program for pimavanserin for the treatment of the negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Together with everyone at Acadia, I wish Serge all the best in his retirement and very much look forward to continuing to work with him in his new advisory role.”

“It has been an honor to serve as Acadia’s President and to be a part of a dedicated team of professionals so committed to improving the lives and wellbeing of patients in areas of high unmet medical need,” said Dr. Stankovic, President. “As I look ahead to retirement, I am proud to leave the company with a strong outlook for the future, with an exceptional leadership team and a very exciting R&D portfolio. I want to thank my Acadia colleagues, the management team and the Board for their unwavering support and encouragement during my tenure and I’d like to extend special gratitude to our research participants who have been critical to our success. I look forward to following the ongoing success and growth of this great company.”

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

