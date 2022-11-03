Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX® System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation™ (NPS™) technology, announced today it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-704-4453 for domestic callers or 1-201-389-0920 for international callers. A live and recorded webcast of the event will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pulsebiosciences.com%2F.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The CellFX® System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of NPS technology to treat a variety of conditions for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. The Company is actively pursuing application development for the use of NPS technology in cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology, and other medical specialties. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model. Visit pulsebiosciences.com to learn more.

