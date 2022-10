The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Dec. 12, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 14, 2022. This increase from last quarter’s dividend of $1.12 reflects continued strong operating performance and reinforces the company’s commitment to returning profits to shareowners.

About Rockwell Automation

