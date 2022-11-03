Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

Connect Biopharma To Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited ( CNTB), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing T cell-driven therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, today announced it will be presenting and/or hosting one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:

  • 6th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases, Boston, November 1-3; Connect CEO Zheng Wei will present “Spearheading a Novel Compound Targeting the IL-4Rα Cytokine Receptor in Atopic Dermatitis,” on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 12:00pm EDT. Additional information can be found at: https://dermatology-drugdevelopment.com/
  • BioCentury-Bay Helix East West Conference, Redwood City, Calif., November 14 - 18
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, Nov. 29 - December 1
  • Cantor Fitzgerald’s Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference, Miami, December 8

For more information on presentation dates and times, please visit Connect Biopharma’s website under investor presentations: https://investors.connectbiopharm.com/presentations-events/events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, send an email to: [email protected].

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited
Connect Biopharma is a U.S. and China-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell research. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and asthma. The Company’s second most advanced product candidate, CBP-307, is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company’s third product candidate, CBP-174, is a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD. For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Ina McGuinness
805.427.1372
[email protected]

