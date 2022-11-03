Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

NOG Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after the market closes. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date:

November 9, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In:

(866) 373-3407

International Dial-In:

(412) 902-1037

Conference ID:

13733042

Webcast:

Third+Quarter+2022+Earnings+Call+%28themediaframe.com%29

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available through November 16, 2022, by dialing:

Dial-In:

(877) 660-6853

International Dial-In:

(201) 612-7415

Conference ID:

13733042

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.

