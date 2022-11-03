PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (Nasdaq GSM: MATW) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its outlook. Participating in the call will be Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and CEO, Steven F. Nicola, Chief Financial Officer, and William D. Wilson, Senior Director, Corporate Development. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

Friday, November 18, 2022

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: 201-689-8471

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.matw.com

As soon as available after the call, a transcript of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.matw.com.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, services and distributes high-tech custom energy storage, marking, coding and industrial automation technologies and solutions. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. The SGK Brand Solutions segment is a leading provider of packaging solutions and brand experiences, helping companies simplify their marketing, amplify their brands and provide value. The Company has approximately 11,000 employees in more than 26 countries on six continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

