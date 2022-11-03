Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced the successful completion of a private placement debt offering of $300 million for senior notes (the "Notes"), consisting of $200 million 4.49% notes due 2032 and $100 million 4.64% notes due 2034.

"We are pleased with the significant response we received for this debt offering to bolster our strong and healthy balance sheet,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Together with our recently upsized revolving credit facility, the completion of this financing provides Curtiss-Wright with greater efficiency and financial flexibility to execute on our balanced capital allocation strategy that consists of reinvesting in our business, supplementing our organic growth with strategic acquisitions, and returning capital to shareholders. Further, it supports our goal of delivering long-term profitable growth for our shareholders.”

Curtiss-Wright expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include reducing outstanding indebtedness under the Company's revolving credit facilities, possible future acquisitions or funding internal growth initiatives.

The Notes were offered and sold to institutional accredited investors in a private placement that qualifies for exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes will not be registered for resale under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, and is issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation ( NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 8,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006090/en/