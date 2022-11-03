Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, November 3rd at 5:00 pm ET
RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE, Financial) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Live Number: 888-428-7458
Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/safeguardscientifics_q322_en/en
Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon
Format: Discussion of the third quarter of 2022 financial results followed by Q&A
The replay will also be available at the webcast link above. For more information, please contact [email protected].
About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (SFE, Financial) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.
###
SAFEGUARD CONTACT:
Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
[email protected]
