SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, November 3rd at 5:00 pm ET

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (

SFE, Financial) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Live Number: 888-428-7458

Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/safeguardscientifics_q322_en/en

Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of the third quarter of 2022 financial results followed by Q&A

The replay will also be available at the webcast link above. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (

SFE, Financial) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:
Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
[email protected]

