Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com%2Finvestors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as key upcoming expected milestones at 9:00 a.m. ET the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link, https%3A%2F%2Fconferencingportals.com%2Fevent%2FSmvlMvWL%2520. Participants that are unable to register online can access the conference call via telephone by dialing domestically +1 (888) 330-2434 or internationally +1 (240) 789-2725. The conference ID is 67335.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005883/en/