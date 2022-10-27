Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 7, 2022 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

24 minutes ago
PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 27, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022 after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at www.ramacoresources.com and through major financial information sites.

At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Ramaco Resources will host an investor conference call and webcast where Randall W. Atkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher L. Blanchard, Chief Operating Officer, Jeremy R. Sussman, Chief Financial Officer and Jason T. Fannin, Chief Commercial Officer will discuss the third quarter 2022 results.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 826-3033 domestically or (412) 317-5185 internationally. The Conference ID is 10172357. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1577179&tp_key=83fe10ac5b.

Ramaco Resources is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.ramacoresources.com.

POINT OF CONTACT:
INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected] or 859-244-7455

favicon.png?sn=CL17536&sd=2022-10-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramaco-resources-inc-to-release-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-monday-november-7-2022-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-tuesday-november-8-2022-301661666.html

SOURCE Ramaco Resources, Inc.

