MAGYAR BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

PR Newswire

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGYR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03, payable November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022.

About Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp is the parent company of Magyar Bank, a community bank headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bank has been serving families and businesses in Central New Jersey since 1922 with a complete line of financial products and services. Today, Magyar operates seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater and Edison (2). Please visit us online at www.magbank.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magyar-bancorp-inc-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301661324.html

SOURCE Magyar Bancorp

