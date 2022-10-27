Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 03, 2022!

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of UserTesting, Inc.

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by UserTesting, Inc. (NYSE: USER) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners. Stockholders will receive $7.50 for each share of UserTesting stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.3 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of UserTesting, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/user/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

favicon.png?sn=NY17580&sd=2022-10-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-usertesting-inc-301661780.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY17580&Transmission_Id=202210271630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY17580&DateId=20221027
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles