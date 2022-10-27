KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

KeyBank National Association is an American regional bank that provides a variety of consumer banking products and services. The company was formed in 1994 but can trace its history back to 1825 to the Commercial Bank of Albany, New York. The Commercial Bank of Albany was chartered in 1825, although it would be reorganized under the National Banking Act of 1864 and become the National Commercial Bank of Albany. The company would continue to have moderate growth and expansion for over a century, merging with First Trust and Deposit in 1971 to become the First Commercial Banks, renaming itself to Key Bank in 1979. At that point an ambitious new CEO named Victor J. Riley, Jr. would focus on growth and expansion through acquisitions, merging with numerous companies through New York before expanding his scope, growing the company’s assets from $3 billion to $15 billion in just four years between 1985 and 1990. The Society National Bank was founded as Society for Savings in 1849 as a mutual savings bank by Samuel H. Mather. The bank would remain extremely conservative despite its growth, allowing it to avoid the numerous depressions and financial panics from its inception into the 20th century. The company would become a public company in 1958 and begin acquiring a variety of small banks, renaming itself into Society National Bank. In the early 1990s, the company would acquire Trustcorp and Ameritrust Bank. In 1994, the Society National Bank would merge with Key Bank to form the current KeyBank company, the leading subsidiary of KeyCorp, and make it one of the top 10 U.S. banks for a period of time. The bank currently employs over 14,000 people and has a total of over $91 billion total assets. KeyBank is the 29th largest bank in the U.S. and is a nationally chartered bank with over 1,000 branches located in 31 states.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1039 stocks valued at a total of $19.20Bil. The top holdings were K(7.56%), IVV(5.58%), and AAPL(4.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH bought 207,085 shares of ARCA:IWV for a total holding of 281,888. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $229.05.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded for a price of $220.3 per share and a market cap of $10.11Bil. The stock has returned -16.91% over the past year.

KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH reduced their investment in NYSE:K by 264,465 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.2.

On 10/27/2022, Kellogg Co traded for a price of $75.27 per share and a market cap of $25.60Bil. The stock has returned 26.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kellogg Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 146,040 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 10/27/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $110.99 per share and a market cap of $17.43Bil. The stock has returned -19.30% over the past year.

During the quarter, KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH bought 112,817 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 4,632,607. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 10/27/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $137.33 per share and a market cap of $30.10Bil. The stock has returned -10.71% over the past year.

KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION/OH reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 126,316 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/27/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.67 per share and a market cap of $25.21Bil. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

