VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

666 THIRD AVENUE, 9TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1385 stocks valued at a total of $33.61Bil. The top holdings were NEM(4.14%), GOLD(3.49%), and FNV(2.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP bought 1,101,058 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 5,818,035. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 10/27/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $131.76 per share and a market cap of $328.08Bil. The stock has returned -46.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-book ratio of 13.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.74 and a price-sales ratio of 11.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:K by 1,568,080 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.2.

On 10/27/2022, Kellogg Co traded for a price of $75.27 per share and a market cap of $25.60Bil. The stock has returned 26.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kellogg Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 1,177,605 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 10/27/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $99.74 per share and a market cap of $252.67Bil. The stock has returned 25.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:SLB by 2,929,402 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.26.

On 10/27/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $51.68 per share and a market cap of $73.28Bil. The stock has returned 60.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,902,492 shares in NYSE:VAL, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.94 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Valaris Ltd traded for a price of $63.87 per share and a market cap of $4.80Bil. The stock has returned 75.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valaris Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 104.70, a price-book ratio of 4.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.18 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

