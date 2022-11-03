Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Pfizer Inc. ( PFE, Financial) (“Pfizer” or the “Company”) (: PFE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Pfizer investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 26, 2022, Bloomberg reported that Pfizer is the target of an Italian probe claiming that the Company hid at least 1.2 billion euros in profit by transferring money to units in other countries, including the US and the Netherlands to avoid taxes on profits. The probe began in February and covers 2017 through 2019.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising