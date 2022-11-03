Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that Marc Stapley, chief executive officer, and Rebecca Chambers, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 8, at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.veracyte.com%2Fevents-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to our best-in-class diagnostics instrument (nCounter Analysis System) positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006022/en/