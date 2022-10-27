Prospera Financial Services Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 827 stocks valued at a total of $1.91Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.99%), FV(4.29%), and MSFT(2.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Prospera Financial Services Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced their investment in NAS:FTSM by 785,998 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 10/27/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.41 per share and a market cap of $6.95Bil. The stock has returned 0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought 542,325 shares of NAS:FV for a total holding of 2,001,813. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.02.

On 10/27/2022, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF traded for a price of $46.9 per share and a market cap of $3.00Bil. The stock has returned -1.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 613,408 shares in ARCA:SSUS, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.74 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF traded for a price of $30.42 per share and a market cap of $453.26Mil. The stock has returned -14.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:JEPI by 231,913 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 10/27/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $53.82 per share and a market cap of $13.94Bil. The stock has returned -3.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced their investment in BATS:COWZ by 290,803 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.7.

On 10/27/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $46.2 per share and a market cap of $8.43Bil. The stock has returned 5.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

