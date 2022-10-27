D. SCOTT NEAL, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $238.00Mil. The top holdings were PSQ(32.96%), QQQ(16.28%), and PDBC(5.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were D. SCOTT NEAL, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

D. SCOTT NEAL, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 38,784 shares. The trade had a 4.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/27/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $272.87 per share and a market cap of $148.62Bil. The stock has returned -27.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 111,589 shares in NYSE:BJ, giving the stock a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.69 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc traded for a price of $76.46 per share and a market cap of $10.33Bil. The stock has returned 29.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-book ratio of 12.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 27,138 shares in NAS:ENPH, giving the stock a 3.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $269.72 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $306.08 per share and a market cap of $41.60Bil. The stock has returned 41.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 147.15, a price-book ratio of 68.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 96.92 and a price-sales ratio of 21.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 324,568 shares in ARCA:TBF, giving the stock a 3.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.38 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury -1x Shares traded for a price of $23.38 per share and a market cap of $590.35Mil. The stock has returned 43.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 760,570-share investment in ARCA:WEAT. Previously, the stock had a 2.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.44 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Teucrium Wheat Fund traded for a price of $8.62 per share and a market cap of $349.33Mil. The stock has returned 15.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Teucrium Wheat Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

