CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4425 N. PORT WASHINGTON ROAD, SUITE #402 GLENDALE, WI 53212

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 113 stocks valued at a total of $888.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.08%), MSFT(6.47%), and COP(4.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 114,639 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/27/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $124.6 per share and a market cap of $365.48Bil. The stock has returned -23.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 104,722 shares in NYSE:EOG, giving the stock a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.22 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $134.37 per share and a market cap of $78.75Bil. The stock has returned 47.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 5,837-share investment in NYSE:RH. Previously, the stock had a 0.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $269.95 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, RH traded for a price of $245.31 per share and a market cap of $5.82Bil. The stock has returned -62.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 44,373 shares of NYSE:MGY for a total holding of 87,252. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.13.

On 10/27/2022, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp traded for a price of $25.13 per share and a market cap of $5.47Bil. The stock has returned 19.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-book ratio of 5.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CAMPBELL NEWMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 21,967 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 10/27/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $31.97 per share and a market cap of $141.09Bil. The stock has returned -37.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.18 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.