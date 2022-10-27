Heronetta Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $139.00Mil. The top holdings were EPD(12.87%), MPLX(9.42%), and ET(7.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heronetta Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Heronetta Management, L.P. bought 29,000 shares of NYSE:ET for a total holding of 1,009,058. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.14.

On 10/27/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $12.44 per share and a market cap of $38.40Bil. The stock has returned 35.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-book ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Heronetta Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of NYSE:TRP for a total holding of 107,050. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.58.

On 10/27/2022, TC Energy Corp traded for a price of $44.4 per share and a market cap of $44.75Bil. The stock has returned -13.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TC Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Heronetta Management, L.P. bought 2,900 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 755,080. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.8.

On 10/27/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $25.15 per share and a market cap of $54.72Bil. The stock has returned 13.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Heronetta Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of NYSE:MMP for a total holding of 220,598. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.19.

On 10/27/2022, Magellan Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $52.89 per share and a market cap of $10.98Bil. The stock has returned 15.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magellan Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-book ratio of 6.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Heronetta Management, L.P. bought 2,400 shares of NYSE:MPLX for a total holding of 437,737. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.44.

On 10/27/2022, MPLX LP traded for a price of $33.1 per share and a market cap of $33.31Bil. The stock has returned 16.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

