Portland Global Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

217 COMMERCIAL STREET PORTLAND, ME 04101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $500.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(10.59%), MDY(6.83%), and IJH(4.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Portland Global Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 8,439 shares of NYSE:HUBB for a total holding of 26,847. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.

On 10/27/2022, Hubbell Inc traded for a price of $239.42 per share and a market cap of $12.86Bil. The stock has returned 27.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hubbell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-book ratio of 5.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 56,659 shares of ARCA:SPTI for a total holding of 165,009. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.17.

On 10/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.09 per share and a market cap of $3.64Bil. The stock has returned -11.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 27,215 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 83,590. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.22 per share and a market cap of $12.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 6,795 shares of NAS:PANW for a total holding of 12,453. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.19.

On 10/27/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $168.14 per share and a market cap of $50.31Bil. The stock has returned 2.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 240.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 525.17 and a price-sales ratio of 8.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 34,130 shares of ARCA:SPTS for a total holding of 539,202. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.23.

On 10/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.91 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned -4.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.