OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

580 CALIFORNIA ST SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 200 stocks valued at a total of $1.20Bil. The top holdings were VEU(7.10%), AAPL(3.44%), and VWO(3.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VNQI by 536,125 shares. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.39.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $38.11 per share and a market cap of $3.41Bil. The stock has returned -30.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 878,947 shares in ARCA:RWX, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.61 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $24.7 per share and a market cap of $459.06Mil. The stock has returned -28.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EWG by 558,124 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.3.

On 10/27/2022, iShares MSCI Germany ETF traded for a price of $21.96 per share and a market cap of $1.19Bil. The stock has returned -32.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 555,880 shares in NAS:DAX, giving the stock a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.84 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, GLOBAL X FDS traded for a price of $22.77 per share and a market cap of $39.39Mil. The stock has returned -28.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, GLOBAL X FDS has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

OSBORNE PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 4,404 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2178.52.

On 10/27/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2521.77 per share and a market cap of $47.87Bil. The stock has returned 38.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.