Windham Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $265.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(14.82%), SUB(14.31%), and VEA(5.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Windham Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Windham Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 1,143,635 shares. The trade had a 27.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $95.46 per share and a market cap of $77.48Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Windham Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 71,261 shares. The trade had a 6.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $381.58 per share and a market cap of $288.59Bil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Windham Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 189,329 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $55.73 per share and a market cap of $79.99Bil. The stock has returned -23.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 106,897-share investment in ARCA:IEMG. Previously, the stock had a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.93 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.68 per share and a market cap of $56.00Bil. The stock has returned -30.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Windham Capital Management, LLC bought 98,400 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 475,221. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.58.

On 10/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.17 per share and a market cap of $7.16Bil. The stock has returned -4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

